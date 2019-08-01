Is my place of work open? Is my child's school open? These questions frequently come up during winter storms, and people across Maine rely on the National Weather Service when making these decisions. Workers with the NWS are not getting paid during this government shutdown.

The National Weather Service has two offices in Maine: Gray and Caribou. Their work is considered essential, to issue warnings and forecasts. According to Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's office, those workers are not receiving their paychecks.

Rep. Pingree is co-sponsoring a bill that would give back pay to employees not receiving paychecks.

More snow is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, after an early morning Tuesday system dropped snow all over the state.

US National Weather Service Gray ME As snow ends from west to east this morning, another system will arrive tonight, bringing accumulating snow, especially to northern areas into Wednesday.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, the Gray office wrote:

Much of NOAA National Weather Service operations are in excepted status and therefore remain in place to provide forecasts and warnings to protect lives and property. With several storm systems impacting the country, staff continues mission-essential functions. In addition to forecasters at our local offices and national centers, appropriate technical and engineering staff are ensuring our Earth observations, high-performance computing, modeling and other systems required to meet this mission are up and operating.

School superintendents rely on the forecasts and alerts by the National Weather Service.

"A lot of their hourly forecasts graphs are very informative go out 48 hours so we're looking at that quite extensively -- more so than many other services," said Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster.

Emergency Management Agencies across Maine rely on this information, too.

"We get essential, urgent information that we can advise other school departments and local officials to make the calls that they need to make," said Art Cleaves, director of the York County Emergency Management Agency. "That will tell you what you'll have to use for forces or if you'll have to call in other additional help from other departments of state government or federal government in an emergency."

Cleaves is looking ahead to spring -- and worries that the federal workers at the Weather Service and also the U.S. Geological Survey may not be able to perform other duties like snow surveys, which can predict snowmelt and flooding.

"The work that they do today and in the next month or so provides us the information that will tell us what flooding we might expect in our rivers," said Cleaves.