AUGUSTA, Maine — LD 1758, "An Act To Clarify and Amend MaineCare Reimbursement Provisions for Nursing and Residential Care Facilities" was passed into law on Monday.

The bill proposed by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash will increase funding for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Maine is an aging state. We need quality, affordable elder care services to ensure our seniors can remain active in our families and communities. However, nursing homes have struggled to keep their doors open all across the state – many have even closed their doors, displacing the seniors in their care,” said President Jackson in a press release. “I introduced this legislation to increase funding for our nursing homes because seniors shouldn’t have to leave the communities they call home to get the care they need. It was carefully crafted to ensure we support our seniors without threatening other Medicaid programs. While this bill only closes the gap, it’s a step in the right direction.”

The bill had bipartisan support.

RELATED: 49 Maine-based disabled adults relocated after Medicaid contract terminated

Senate Republican Leader Dana Dow said in a press release, "Despite the six month long delay, we are very glad to hear that Governor Mills has agreed to allow the bill that adds needed funding to nursing homes to become law. The bill, passed unanimously by both houses of the legislature last June, only allocates $500,000 per year to this critical funding need. However, DHHS Commissioner Lambrew has identified the total need at $7 million per year which would be matched by federal funds. The commissioner has made it clear that there is enough funding available in unspent Medicaid dollars to cover this cost and stabilize the state’s nursing facilities, thus preventing further closings. We hope that Governor Mills will immediately direct Commissioner Lambrew to use these unspent resources for this purpose and protect the system of care for Maine’s elderly.”

LD 1758 will become law on January 11.

RELATED: Sen. Collins, Shaheen introduce bill to expand seniors' access to new diabetes treatments

RELATED: Maine Medical Center adds two new oncology floors