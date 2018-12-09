(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The York County District Attorney announced Wednesday that she would refer the case regarding allegations about two York County Sheriff's Deputies involved in a possible strong-arm incident to the Attorney General's Office.

"I have reviewed all the material submitted to me by the Commissioners. It is apparent that further inquiry should be made into the allegations," said York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery. "In view of that, I have referred the matter to the Investigation Division of Attorney General’s Office. They are an independent agency and therefore without the inherent conflict of interest that would exist if the York County District Attorney were to undertake the inquiry."

The accusations come from a 2011 incident that resulted in a federal civil suit against the county in 2017. The suit claims that two York County Sheriff’s deputies, Michael Hayes and William Vachon, went to the Buxton home of an unnamed plaintiff, John Doe, and threw Doe on the floor, handcuffed him, and put him in an unmarked police cruiser and pressured him to refund money from a limousine service he provided.

The suit claims Hayes and Vachon were working on behalf of Joseph Fagone, a retired Portland Police detective, who was demanding that Doe refund Fagone $850 in relation to a “limousine incident” at Gillette Stadium. John Doe and his wife provided transportation services, according to the suit.

That suit was settled this past June by the insurer, the Maine County Commissioners Association Self-Funded Risk Management Pool for more than $67,000.

The Attorney General's Office spokesperson said it does not comment on pending litigation.

