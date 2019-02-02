PORTLAND, Maine — I'm on a mission to find allergen-friendly eats in Maine. Why, you might ask?

Well, it’s personal. Doctors diagnosed me with a gluten, dairy, and soy allergy in my teens. A foodie by birth, I’ve spent a decent portion of my life trying to find places to eat that are both safe and delicious. When I moved to Maine, I had to start the whole process over again. So now, I’m taking you guys along with me.

I kicked off my quest for allergen-freedom at Bam Bam bakery; the mecca of all things gluten free in Portland.

RELATED: Gluten Freedom: Bam Bam Bakery an oasis for the allergy-prone

After that segment aired, I got messages from viewers on Facebook and through email, urging me to make Tripp’s Farmhouse Café my next stop.

So, I did!

Tripp’s Farmhouse Café is situated inside a blink-and-you-miss-it red building that sits atop a hillside along Route 4.

Inside…is an oasis for the allergy prone.

Headed by Mark Tripp and his wife, Tripp’s Café is the result of a successful experiment with the “Primal Diet”. Mark Tripp started the diet at the suggestion of a friend, after dealing with health issues.

“So for me, I just started trying these different recipes and making things, and he was buying them, and then his friends were buying them, and we had to go beyond our household kitchen,” Tripp said.

Let’s back up a bit, because at this point you might be asking : “what in the world is the ‘Primal Diet’?”

For that, I’m bringing back Kylie Fagnano. She’s a registered dietitian in Portland—and gave me the 4-1-1 on the science behind being gluten free.

“The idea behind it is that we’re essentially following something similar to what our ancestors may have been eating. And although we don’t know specifically what that is, we do know there were no processed foods, and the idea is that you stick to mainly whole foods, mostly plant based,” Fagnano said.

Fagnano says the people who choose to follow this lifestyle might be suffering from food-related inflammation.

“That might be bloating in their stomach or their intestine area or actual joint and muscle pain that didn’t use to be there, not related to any other physical activity.”

Soon after they opened, Mike Tripp’s grain and gluten free goods exploded in the allergy community.

Grain free goodness at Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats Cameron O'Brien went to Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe to try allergen-friendly treats

“We quickly learned that this was something serious and near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts.”

So they grew their menu to include just about anyone.

“We do paleo, primal, keto, vegan stuff, dairy free stuff and of course the basis is gluten free,” Tripp said.

So, being a self-proclaimed foodie with a voracious appetite, I had to get back in the kitchen and see if the food was worth the hype.

Let me tell you….it’s worth everything…and more.

The house made bread and bagels are chewy and tender, but sturdy enough to withstand vegetable, meat, and condiment you stack on top of it.

The donuts are dense and rich…glazed with the Goldilocks of icing: flavorful, but not too sweet.

But the ultimate test of success, at least when it comes to baked goods in Maine, is the almighty whoopie pie.

A gooey sweet and sticky filling mashed between two pillowy chocolate discs.

My first ever.

And after one big bite, I understood why Maine loves this dessert so very much.

Feeling hungry? Well, dear reader, Mark Tripp showed me how to make his famous “Primal Chocolate Chip Cookie”, and I filmed it just for you.

Turns out, I’m not the only one who enjoys the grub. Many of their customers travel hours just to get a bite. Some don’t have to go that far.

“10 minutes from the house, and to have this quality food and the taste is so good…we got sold right away,” regular Paul Bernard said.

With this kind of food, and following, Tripp’s Farmhouse Café isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

There’s a lot of reward in this for us to see the ability for someone to have a whoopie pie or a cinnamon bun, or a donut, or a pizza, all of these things that they can’t have,” Tripp said.

Here’s a link to Tripp Farmhouse Café’s website and Facebook page.

Know of a spot that I should try next? Shoot me a message via email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.