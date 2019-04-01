If we're lucky enough, the people we work with will feel like family.

That's certainly the case for the team at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office who are taking action for one of their own.

Al Winslow, a Deputy at the Cumberland County Sheriff's office, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer in October. Not long after his diagnosis, his colleagues started planning a benefit. It happened Friday night at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

Winslow's wife, Shelby, says she is overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community.

"When he loves he loves," says Shelby Winslow. "He's the most loyal person I've ever known. He's giving he'd give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it."

"He's been taking care of the community for a long time," says Nikki Cox, a colleague of Deputy Winslow's. "It's time for us to be taking care of him."

In another show of support, you may have seen an image of a brown paw with the numbers "344" on stickers and t-shirts. That is for Deputy Winslow's K9 partner, Ruk, who is staying by his side during treatment.