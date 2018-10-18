(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Crime is on the decline in Maine for the 6th year in a row. In the latest report sent out by the Maine Department of Public Safety, crime is down 8.2% during 2017 and the total decline in crime over the last six years is just under 47 percent.

There were 4 crime categories that rose in 2017, and the one that stands out is reported rapes which are up 17 percent from last year and have increased for 3 years in a row now.

Jen Ackerman is a deputy District Attorney in Cumberland County and says she's seen a tangible increase in the number of people coming forward to report sexual assaults, even if they took place in the past.

"I'd say that there is a willingness on the part of victims to come forward now that they feel more support from law enforcement, the court system and community support, they're much more willing to come forward" said Ackerman.

Cara Courchesne with the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault echo's the sentiment that steady increases in reported sexual assaults is can be a good thing.

"It’s usually around 14,000 sexual assaults that attempted or attempted sexual assaults in Maine each year. But what we do see fluctuate are the number of reports to law enforcement and we are actually happy about that. When we see those numbers increase and the underlying prevalence stays the same, we know that people are feeling more OK about reporting to law-enforcement about the system is moving towards a better system for victims"

