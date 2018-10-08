I love me a good hot dog. It can serve as a snack or a meal, and the combinations are endless.

As for me, I'm pretty basic and grew up with ketchup. I never quite ventured beyond that (do crumbled potato chips count?), but I recently learned that depending on where you're from, ketchup is unheard of.

Whaaaaat?

It was even a point of contention in the newsroom, and it spilled over to social media. A most heated debate.

Love ya @DWaughNBCBoston ... but ketchup on the dog? ;-) https://t.co/uout09pIM6 — Brian Shactman (@bshactman) July 5, 2018

Isn’t... that... normal...? https://t.co/HeCLxEbofi — Danielle Waugh NBC 10 Boston (@DWaughNBCBoston) July 5, 2018

KETCHUP DOES NOT BELONG ON HOTDOGS!!! IF YOU PUT KETCHUP ON HOTDOGS, YOU ARE WRONG!!! END OF STORY!!! — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) July 5, 2018

We launched an investigation, and it was only right to get our information from Mark's Hot Dog stand in downtown Portland, where he's served up lunch for 35 years.

