(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This article needs a disclaimer upfront: there is limited research on the effects of using marijuana while breastfeeding, but there are some studies that provide some insight.

A study in the American Academy of Pediatrics News and Journals Gateway cites limited data that shows the major psychoactive cannabinoid of marijuana, THC, does transfer into human milk.

"There is no information about how the amount transferred is related to the concentration of THC in the marijuana, the frequency of use, or the concentration in maternal plasma," the study explains.

The CDC echoes the lack of clarity in the evidence, but advises mothers to either abstain or significantly reduce their marijuana use during breast feeding.

"Chemicals from marijuana in any form (including edibles, oils, or other concentrates) can be passed from a mother to her infant through breast milk. These chemicals have the potential to affect a variety of neurodevelopmental processes in the infant," the CDC website explains.

This story will be updated.

