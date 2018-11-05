(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A viral Facebook post by a recently fired employee of the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society claims that euthanizations at the shelter "doubled" in the past six weeks.

The former employee, Amanda Kimball, who was an Animal Care Team Leader, posted a lengthy status on her page on May 9, claiming that GAHS started euthanizing twice the number of animals since the former manager left. Kimball wrote that she was fired on Tueday night.

"They have a policy now, where if your dog has any bite history, you can only surrender him for euthanasia," Kimball wrote. "How ridiculous is that?"

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society posted a reply later Thursday night on its Facebook page, responding to the allegations.

The post states that in the past six weeks, 16 total animals were euthanized, eight for aggression, and eight for untreatable illness. During the previous six weeks, 12 total animals were euthanized, six and six for each reason, respectively.

"Euthanasia is a last resort. We evaluate each unique situation, assessing the pet’s quality of life and community safety to determine if it is in the best interest of both to place the pet for adoption. An animal that has untreatable injuries or illnesses which would significantly negatively impact its quality of life, or a temperament deemed unsafe for people and animals, will be euthanized," the post states.

Making the decision to euthanize an animal is always difficult, and we take our responsibility to all involved very seriously."

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry collects data annually on the amount of euthanizations and the animals released alive. Spokesperson John Bott said that shelters in Maine typically release more animals alive than other shelters across the U.S.

It is unclear how frequently a shelter is required to report euthanization data to the state. Bott said at this point, it is not possible to verify the claims made by either side about the total number of euthanizations during that time period.

The DACF website lists 85 animal shelters statewide.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine