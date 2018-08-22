(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A viral Facebook post claims that one in three posts on the popular crowdfunding website "GoFundMe" are related to medical expenses -- but is this true?

GoFundMe's website reports that it is the leader in online medical fundraising, showcasing more than 250,000 campaigns per year, and raising more than $650 million per year.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to GoFundMe, and is awaiting a response to see if this claim is true.

Many people rely on these crowdfunding websites to pay for costly medical expenses. Another question in the viral post addresses paying taxes on the gifts received.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, a person can receive up to $15,000 from an individual donor before the donor must file taxes on that gift.

