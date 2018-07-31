PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After four people are attacked by a rabid fox, including a 5-year-old girl, a lot of our viewers were wondering: why there are there so many cases this year and is this more than usual?

You posted to our Facebook page with questions so we went to speak with the experts.

To verify if Maine has an abnormally high number of rabies cases this year we sought information from two state agencies, the Maine Center for Disease Control and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Maine's CDC says the state has had 42 cases of animal rabies, with animals like bats, cats and skunks getting the virus.

Michele Walsh is Maine's state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture and says, despite these attacks, the phone at her office isn't ringing off the hook.

“We haven't seen a significant increase in those calls,” she said.

However, Walsh told NEWS CENTER Maine there seems to be a cluster of rabies in one particular part of the state in and around Brunswick.

Rabid animals attacked eight people and five animals in the Midcoast so far this year.

A statistical cause for concern? Maybe not.

“That happens,” said Walsh. “Especially in densely populated areas where people are interacting with wildlife.”

Let's add another factor to that mix, -- warmer weather.

Walsh told us that similar to Lyme disease, certain weather conditions can contribute to a slight bump up in cases.

But does that indicate a bigger trend?

“From our perspective, watching the statistics over the past five years, we're not seeing anything alarming in the rabies incidence pattern,” said Walsh.

The verdict: this one is false.

Maine does not have an abnormally high number of rabies cases this year.

