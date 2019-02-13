SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "The majority of the times I use the school bathrooms, there's at least one or two kids in there JUULing," wrote one South Portland High School student who wanted to remain anonymous.

Senator Rebecca Millett (D - Cape Elizabeth) introduced a bill in Augusta Tuesday that aims to expand the definition of "tobacco products" banned on school grounds to include e-cigarettes and vape pens.

She said she submitted the bill after hearing from middle school students in South Portland about how rampant e-cigarette and vape use is in their school.

RELATED: Bill would ban e-cigarettes from school grounds in Maine

RELATED: Banning e-cigarettes and vape pens on school grounds in Maine

South Portland High School Resource Officer Al Giusto said more kids are vaping or smoking e-cigarettes after a law change in 2017 that no longer allows police to issue summonses for possession.

Officer Giusto said that when they would find a student using one of these prohibited items, they could issue a summons, giving the student the option to go to court and pay a fine, or attend a tobacco intervention, education, and diversion class at the police station.

That policy allowed kids to be back in school the next day, instead of being suspended for multiple days and missing class.

Now, the school staff handles the issue, confiscating the item and issuing discipline.

"More kids are willing to take the chance because there are no legal consequences," said Ofc. Giusto.