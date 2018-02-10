(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two critical questions remain unanswered in the case of a 41-year-old skydiving instructor who fell to his death Thursday in Lebanon: how and why did this happen?

The Maine Warden Service, State Police, and Search and Rescue teams found Brett Bickford, of Rochester, N.H., Friday evening in a wooded area near the runway at the Skydive New England facility in Lebanon, ME. Bickford was an instructor there and died after investigators believe he fell out of his harness during a tandem jump: where an instructor and student are attached and dive together.

Investigators are looking at photo and video evidence from the jump, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The United States Parachute Association, which issues the safety standards for the skydiving industry, reports that tandem jumps, on average, are safer than solo jumps: for every 500,000 jumps, one student dies. In 2017, USPA recorded 24 fatal skydiving accidents in the U.S. out of roughly 3.2 million jumps.

Ed Scott, executive director of the USPA, called the instructor's death "unheard of."

"I can say with confidence that this has never happened before," said Scott.

The USPA does not keep the names or locations of the people involved in skydiving incidents.

This story will be updated.

