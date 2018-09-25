(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Being a parent and having your child sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, is not an easy thing to go through. Laura Gregoire and Colleen Albert know this first hand.

Both of them spent time in the NICU at Maine Medical Center post-birth and now both of them work in that very same unit as nurses. In fact, there are still nurses on staff who were working when each of them was born, 25 and 30 years ago.

"It's weird to think that I am working beside nurses who took care of me. So that took a little getting used to at first because they were like, I remember you, but it definitely feels like where I belong" said Colleen.

Having the experience of being 'NICU babies' themselves, Laura and Colleen feel it gives them a connection to the parents who have to see their children in that unit.

"It is no easy task being in the NICU or having a child in the NICU and I think they really look to nurses to help them realize what their baby is going through, when they call for updates in the middle of the night, we are the one's they talk to" said Laura.

September is NICU Awareness Month. For more information about Neonatal Intensive Care, click here: https://www.nicuawareness.org/about.html

