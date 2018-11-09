(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hundreds of passengers from North and South Carolina passed through the Portland International Jetport Tuesday either seeking refuge from Hurricane Florence or heading home to prepare their homes for the storm.

Jennifer MacLeod was visiting family in her hometown of Cape Elizabeth, and was anxious to get back to her husband in Charlotte, N.C., who was gathering supplies like gasoline for the generator.

"I feel anxious," said MacLeod. "I just want to make sure everything is buttoned up."

MacLeod said her travel partner's daughter was coming from Charleston, S.C. to stay with them in Charlotte. MacLeod remembers witnessing the power of a hurricane.

"I lived down in Mobile, Alabama, and we got several, like Katrina. This is the first since I've been in North Carolina," said MacLeod. "There's a little bit of a panic mode, so I'd rather be home. I lived down in Mobile, Alabama, and we got several, like Katrina. This is the first since I've been in North Carolina."

Volunteers from Maine's America Red Cross are deploying to North Carolina, preparing to help with disaster operations. The Red Cross of Maine typically sends as many as 300 volunteers to disaster areas over the course of hurricane season, according to senior disaster program manager Aly Finn.

"When you're right there in the thick of it -- it's like a flip of a switch. That's what we do as responders -- it's 'okay, we're in response mode now,'" said Finn. "We're going to keep going until this job is done. We realize there is something bigger than ourselves in this, so we want to make sure we're serving the people of this community the right way."

Finn said traveling to places volunteers have never been before can be stressful, but each volunteer is given a task or role. Two volunteers from Maine are on standby to drive down the Emergency Response Vehicle to help with feeding people in rural towns.

"It's organized chaos," said Finn. "It's an all hands on deck type of approach. Because we're a small region, everyone gets their hands dirty and makes sure we can get the job done."

Typically during natural disasters, first responder and power companies send spare crews to the affected areas. Emera Maine spokesperson Judy Long said some of its contractors are headed south. Central Maine Power and the Maine National Guard did not respond to requests for comment.

The Jetport advised travelers that many destinations in the mid-Atlantic have travel waivers due to the incoming hurricanes.

Many people re-booked earlier flights to get away -- or get home -- before the storm makes landfall.

"I want to make sure I have a lot of canned goods in the house. We've got plenty of water, but you just don't know. I think we've got time. It would be a different story if it were Thursday evening," said MacLeod.

