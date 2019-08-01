BRIDGTON, Maine — At The Maine Event Prom Project in Bridgton there are more than a thousand prom and wedding dresses are packed up and ready to be moved. The problem: there's no place for them to go.

Michelle DelVecchio runs the nonprofit. She says she started leading the organization three years ago when its founder moved out of state.

For six years The Maine Prom Project has rented space inside Beth's Cafe in Bridgton. On January 1st, DelVecchio and her team received an e-mail from the building's owner, informing them they are moving "in a different direction" and all their items must be removed by the end of the month.

The owner of Beth's cafe declined our request for comment.

"We're kind of scrambling to try to figure out where we're going to be able to provide this for the girls," said Lacy Snell.

For Snell, serving as Vice President of the Maine Event Prom Project is more of a passion project..

"I see the need in our town, in our local towns, I understand what it's like at the end of your last year of school to want to feel beautiful," she said.

While it's unknown where they'll be able to store it all right now, they're hopeful they'll find the perfect fit.