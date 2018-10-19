(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Peoples love of tattoos and their love of tiny tails will come together for a special event. The first tats-for-tails will take place at Dark Harbor Tattoo on Fore Street on Saturday.

All proceeds from tattoo sales will benefit the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. The deal will be offered on a first come first served basis and the on-line response to the event has been overwhelmingly positive. Jessie Marzza is one of the owners of the shop and added "We're also doing bring in some pet food, a pet toy, anything $5 or more for animals, we will enter you into a drawing for $150"

The 5 artists who will be working Saturday are all donating their time when the doors open at 11am.

"Me and my wife are huge animal lovers and it's crazy the amount of help that they need to keep stuff like that going" said owner Steve Marzza.

For more information about the event, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1542468289188729/

