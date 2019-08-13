PORTLAND, Maine — City and state transportation officials plan to unveil several ideas they say could help ease congestion along Portland's Commercial Street at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The strategies to be proposed are the result of a traffic study that's been underway for several months now and public input.

Bruce Hyman, the city's Transportation Program Manager, says there's no way to completely eliminate the congestion on Commercial Street but they are looking to better manage it.

"We're looking at making the travel time more reliable," he said. "We heard from a lot of fishermen, for instance, that it could take 20 minutes to get from one of the wharves to go get a part for their boat. Other days it might take 40-45 minutes or an hour to make that same trip so we're looking for more reliable travel times."

Two other goals, Hyman says, are to improve waterfront access along Commercial Street and improve multimodal accessibility.

As part of that, they're looking to see what kind of bus transit service would work in the future or if the center turn lane should be repurposed into a transit-only lane.

"Could be a human driver vehicle as well as possibly an autonomous vehicle," said Hyman. "There's lots of interest in autonomous vehicles nationally."

In addition, Hyman says the city is looking at different ways of managing deliveries on Commercial Street and making some changes to the traffic signals at Center, Union, and Franklin Streets.

After Tuesday's meeting city leaders and consultants will be developing a draft of recommendations due sometime this fall. Final recommendations are expected by the end of the year.

The meeting is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night at Rines Auditorium in Portland.