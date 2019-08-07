AUGUSTA, Maine — A working group created to uncover the amount of PFAS chemicals in foam used by Maine fire departments is taking its first course of action.

PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are highly toxic chemicals found in some firefighting foams. The so-called "forever chemicals" don't break down and accumulate over time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

PFAS has also been found in commercial household products, living organisms like fish, drinking water, and food.

According to the EPA, there is research to support a link between PFAS exposure and adverse health outcomes, like cancer, low infant birth weights, and effects on the immune system.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is surveying fire departments statewide to conduct an inventory to see how much foam contains PFAS compounds.

Not all types of firefighting foams contain PFAS.

In March, Governor Janet Mills created a PFAS Task Force. Members are working to identify contamination sites in Maine and come up with solutions to mitigate the impacts of exposure.