SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Dyer elementary school has entered the Follett Challenge which is open to all educators in K-12 schools in the United States, Canada and Australia. A share of 200-thousand dollars is at stake for the schools that offer programs that change the way they teach and the way students learn. Dyer, has entered it's Visiting Maker program where community members come in and share what they do for a living and educate the kids on how their things are made.

"Kids get really enthusiastic and it's neat to see them making connections between the learning they do in school and the work that people are doing outside of the school building" said Dyer Principal Elizabeth Fowler.

First place is 60-thousand dollars and there are 10 'peoples choice' prizes worth 8-thousand dollars each. Community support is a key element needed to win. To learn more and to vote, click here: Dyer Elementary Visiting Makers