AMHERST, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Stress, nostalgia, and that looming g-word – graduation.

A lot of mixed emotions arise for someone entering their senior year of college. From living in the moment to worrying about the future, this year is a complex time.

Luckily, I can relate.

Senior-itis Stories is a weekly segment/survival guide to help deal with the harsh reality of the ‘g-word,’ told by me, Maddison Raynor. I’m a Mainer who is currently a senior in college at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and like you, I have no idea what this year will bring. I hope to share my experiences and cover topics that we, as struggling students can relate to.

From working out to keep off the senior-17, to weekly budgeting and everything in-between, I hope to unpack this complex time of our lives and make the transition from college to ‘the real world’ a little less intimidating.

If you’re entering your first year of college, or you’re like me and are in your last year, send me any questions you have regardless of the topic. From making a nutritious meal under $5, or tips to surviving parents weekend – send your questions to asknow@newscentermaine.com and I will do my best to answer them.

Or if you are a parent and you are having a hard time understanding what your college student may be going through, send in your questions as well. I may not have the answers, but I am sure my mom will since she has dealt with my problems for the last four years.

Tune in every Friday at 5:00 and hopefully we can avoid senior-itis – at least until the spring.

- Maddison Raynor

News Intern, News Center Maine

EPISODE 1 - What It's Like to Be a Collegiate Senior

EPISODE 2 - Syllabus Week

EPISODE 3- Balling On A Budget

EPISODE 4- Finding A Mentor

EPISODE 5: Dealing with stress

