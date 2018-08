STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- High schools across Maine are rescheduling sports activities Tuesday due to high heat indexes and dew points.

Deering High School in Portland, Lawrence High School, and Massabesic High School in Waterboro are just a few of the schools postponing activities due to the numerous heat advisories from weather services across Maine warning of the combination of heat and humidity. Heat indexes (the 'how it feels' temperature) ranged between 95 and 100 on Tuesday.

Deering H.S. Athletic Director Melanie Craig said on Tuesday that all ADs and athletic trainers have been "communicating all day yesterday and today."

Tues changes as of 5:15pm

Subject to change again as we respond to the Heat Safety Index

Stay on touch with your coaches!

Drink Water TODAY and all day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dqiofbHLU3 — Deering Athletics (@DeeringAthletic) August 27, 2018

She added that all H.S. coaches have been trained in heat illness prevention in line with a mandate from the Maine Principals' Association.

"Obviously safety is priority and we are all in a state of constant monitoring and adjustment as needed," Craig wrote in a text message. "Best thing student athletes can do is take their hydration seriously! That menas prior, during, and after athletic events."

Today’s MHS golf match vs Sanford is cancelled due to the heat. No make up date has been decided. — MassabesicAthletics (@RSU57Mustangs) August 28, 2018

To the forecasted hot conditions for this afternoon the boys and girls soccer games at Lincoln Academy have been cancelled. — AthleticsLHSME (@athleticslhs3) August 28, 2018

Maine Emergency Management Agencies and the Maine Center for Disease Control advised people who will be outside in the humidity to stay hydrated and keep as cool as possible.

Stay cool!



We encourage you to:

-Stay hydrated💧

-Check on neighbors & loved ones ♥

-Keep an eye on pets 🐶🐱

-Avoid exercise/outdoor work when possible 🏃‍♀️

-Call @211Maine (or text zip code to 898-211) for cooling centers near you! 😎#CumberlandCountyReady #BeatTheHeat https://t.co/kVQpjwulGR — Cumberland Cty EMA (@ccemaready) August 28, 2018

This story will be updated.

