(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- High schools across Maine are rescheduling sports activities Tuesday due to high heat indexes and dew points.

Deering High School in Portland, Lawrence High School, and Massabesic High School in Waterboro are just a few of the schools who postponed or canceled activities due to the numerous heat advisories from weather services across Maine warning of the combination of heat and humidity. Heat indexes — the "how it feels' temperature" — ranged between 95 and 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Deering HS Athletic Director Melanie Craig said Tuesday that all ADs and athletic trainers had been "communicating all day yesterday and today."

Tues changes as of 5:15pm

Subject to change again as we respond to the Heat Safety Index

Stay on touch with your coaches!

Drink Water TODAY and all day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dqiofbHLU3 — Deering Athletics (@DeeringAthletic) August 27, 2018

Craig added that all high school coaches had been trained in heat illness prevention in line with a mandate from the Maine Principals' Association (MPA).

"Obviously safety is priority and we are all in a state of constant monitoring and adjustment as needed," Craig wrote in a text message. "Best thing student-athletes can do is take their hydration seriously! That means prior, during, and after athletic events."

Greg Tosi, Deering's head athletic trainer, said the water jugs had to be filled twice during a training session Monday, something the school hadn't done all preseason.

"Athletic trainers say when the heat index is in the high 90s, it's already too hot to play on grass, much less on turf, where athletic trainers say it's 10-15 degree hotter because the black rubber bits absorb the heat," Tosi said. "It's a child's life we're worried about. Beyond sports, we have a lifetime to live, so we want to make sure they get to that point."

Today’s MHS golf match vs Sanford is cancelled due to the heat. No make up date has been decided. — MassabesicAthletics (@RSU57Mustangs) August 28, 2018

To the forecasted hot conditions for this afternoon the boys and girls soccer games at Lincoln Academy have been cancelled. — AthleticsLHSME (@athleticslhs3) August 28, 2018

Maine Emergency Management Agencies (MEMA) and the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) advised people who will be outside in the humidity to stay hydrated and keep as cool as possible:

Stay cool!



We encourage you to:

-Stay hydrated💧

-Check on neighbors & loved ones ♥

-Keep an eye on pets 🐶🐱

-Avoid exercise/outdoor work when possible 🏃‍♀️

-Call @211Maine (or text zip code to 898-211) for cooling centers near you! 😎#CumberlandCountyReady #BeatTheHeat https://t.co/kVQpjwulGR — Cumberland Cty EMA (@ccemaready) August 28, 2018

RSU 14 (Windham/Raymond) rescheduled classes for Wednesday. The district released the following letter to parents:

NOTICE - RSU 14 Early Release: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

A heat advisory has been put into place for Cumberland County for today and tomorrow. The heat index in our area is expected to reach 100 degrees.

We have been monitoring classroom temperatures in all of our schools today. While they appear to be within acceptable limits, we are not expecting enough of a cool down tonight to keep classrooms comfortable for the duration of the school day tomorrow. With this in mind, RSU 14 will be adjusting our end times for Wednesday, August 29th.

In keeping with the best interest of our students and considering the safety of everyone, the following schedule will occur tomorrow.

Raymond Elementary School, Windham Primary School and Manchester School are already scheduled for early release. Those times will stay as scheduled.

12:30 for Raymond Elementary School and;

12:45 for Manchester School and Windham Primary School.

Jordan Small Middle School, Windham Middle School and Windham High School will dismiss early at the following schedules:

11:15 for Windham Middle School and Windham High School and;

11:25 for Jordan Small Middle School

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms on Thursday. We expect to return to a normal school schedule at that time. Thank you for your continued support of RSU 14 schools.

Kristen Stanley, whose kids attend Windham schools, said the high heat and humidity hit her "like a cement brick in the face." She was glad the school department decided on an early release.

"I think it's incredibly safe of them and precautionary-wise on their side to make sure students and faculty are safe," she said.

