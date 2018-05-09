(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- As summer temperatures continue across the state, teachers, kids, and parents are all looking for ways to stay cool and stay healthy. With heat index's hovering in the low to mid 90's, staying hydrated is a concern.

"My son came home from school and said he had a headache, and I said did you drink a lot of water today? and he said no I didn't. So I've been freezing Gatorade so they are melted by the time he gets to school and also sending a water bottle filled with ice cubes and water from home and he seems to be doing better" said Sarah Rulman who's son is in the Windham school system.

Ashley Rafferty teaches at the Saccarappa Elementary School in Westbrook and has been getting creative with ways to beat the heat. "I do have more water bottles this year than I am used to seeing. And funny enough, I did have a parent ask if she could send in an air conditioner for the class, and I have never had that before"

