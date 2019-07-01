No matter what your resolution is,we all know any change can be a challenge.

It's not too late, however, to make one to change your life for the better.

That's according to Lissa Bradford, a life coach from Maine who now lives in Florida. She says it's important to be realistic when setting goals and it can be helpful to set boundaries.

Of course a common resolution involves eating better or exercising more, but Bradford says another popular resolution this year is to be more mindful.

"The bottom line is that we treat people how to treat us with every interaction, with every encounter, with every word that comes out of our mouths," says Bradford. "We teach people how to treat us and we can not teach people how to treat us effectively if we are vacant on the inside."

She says becoming more mindful can be empowering and can create a strong foundation for everything we do.

Bradford says another common resolution she's seen this year is people wanting to be more aware of how much time they spend on social media.