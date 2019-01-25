SABATTUS, Maine — Mahala Smith was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was just 5 years old.... The condition makes your immune system attack your own hair follicles. This causes hair to come out, often in clumps and the amount of hair loss is different in everyone.



"Only 2 percent of the world's population has Alopecia... so it's a very small percentage so people automatically assume that it's cancer" said her mother Stephanie.



As her senior project, Mahala decided to collect donated hair and money for the organization "Children With Hair Loss"... Good quality wigs can cost around five thousand dollars... Mahala's goal is to go to San Diego in March for 'The Great Cut'- a national event hoping to break a world record by raising 200,000 dollars.

"I like to help people, that's always how I've been, so I figure if I could help people just like me, it would be even better... there are children that don't have hair and it means a lot to me because I can connect with them said Mahala.

For more information click the following: https://bit.ly/2B3VpWN