(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After an eight-year-old boy shot himself in the head with a family shotgun in Oakland on Tuesday night, people began talking about ways they keep their kids safe when they have firearms in their homes.

State Police recommend that guns should be unloaded and kept out of reach when not in use. They also encourage keeping the ammunition and the firearm separate, as well as using a gun safe or gun lock. Most police departments in Maine offer free trigger locks.

One of the common debates about gun storage revolves around whether the firearm is used for hunting and sportshooting, or personal protection. Some people who own weapons for personal protection argue that getting a gun out of safe, or removing a trigger lock, wastes valuable seconds in a dangerous situation.

SRT Concepts, LLC. owner Peter Joyce, a 30-year veteran of the Portland Police Department and gun safety instructor, called the incident "tragic" on Facebook, and instructed NEWS CENTER Maine's Chris Costa on safe gun loading and unloading.

