NORTH BERWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A food poisoning outbreak linked to Romaine lettuce is being blamed for nearly 150 illnesses across the country, and one death in California. The bacteria are linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

So far, no one in Maine has reported an E. coli infection in connection to this outbreak. Agriculture experts say that's because many of the restaurants we eat at and stores we shop at use locally sourced produce. But if you're now considering growing your own lettuce, the experts have some important advice for you.

“I was the youngest of my brothers and I was always afraid they wanted to take over the farm. I always wanted to take over this farm.”

David Tuttle owns Riverside Farm in North Berwick, a farm that’s been in the family dating all the way back to the 1700's. He grows different types of lettuce, including romaine, the kind that’s been at the center of a nationwide E. coli outbreak.

“I’ve got 5 grandchildren a quarter of a mile down the road here. I don’t want them to get sick on my produce. I don’t want my customers to get sick.”

He also sells his produce at his farm stand and to many southern Maine restaurants.

“I can’t stand here and tell you my lettuce is 100% safer than the lettuce coming in from Arizona. All I know is I do the best I can to raise safe produce.”

Tuttle says whether you own a farm or have a backyard garden, everyone must do their part to keep safe from E. coli and listeria infections by washing produce before it’s consumed. Also, growing lettuce in a greenhouse can eliminate risk for contamination.

“You don’t have any animals in there. That’s where a lot of the E. coli and bad bacteria comes from different animals.”

According to the CDC 1 in 6 people in the U.S. get sick and 3,000 die each year from foodborne diseases. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) was created to combat that statistic. Tuttle says it imposes federal regulations to make sure water to wash produce and arrogate is safe.

“We’re going to have to have our water tested all the time to be sure there’s no E. coli or bad bacteria.”

Even though he says government programs such as this one are a little difficult to comply with sometimes, it’s necessary to help ensure his farm is around for future generations.

“I’m very blessed to have a son that wants to take over the farm.”

