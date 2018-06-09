(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Stearns High School football program is one of the most successful and tradition rich programs in the state. Before this past season even began, the Minutemen had picked up a victory. Head coach Cody Herring applied for a grant over the winter as part of the equipment company Riddell's 'smarter football" campaign'. 18 schools across the nation would be chosen and Stearns ended up being one. The win came with a message from former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. "Congratulations Stearns high football. I'm excited to send you this message letting you know, you've been selected as a Riddell smarter football grant winner" said Manning in a video played for the kids.

"The kids' reaction was priceless... that's what makes coaching great. as excited as I was, they were more excited.. seeing him say Stearns high school, and seeing them try on the equipment, with smiles on their faces, makes it all worth it" added coach Herring.

