BIDDEFORD, Maine — It's an update to a story we first told you about last fall: A demand for more parking in Biddeford and the city's multi-phase plan to solve it.

The first phase made parking along the Main Street corridor short-term parking, with thirty minute and two-hour spaces.

Phase two converted eight free public surface lots to pay per use lots.

Now the city is moving forward with phase three, by seeking permits to build a more than 10 million dollar parking garage at 3 Lincoln Street. And, thanks to a new agreement between two developers, there are more plans in store for the site; Plans to potentially create a mixed-use space next to the garage.

"What's important for everyone to know is that the development of that lot and the development of the River Dam Mill which is also abutting that particular piece of property are all contingent on having a garage. No garage, no development because there are not enough spaces," said Alan Casavant, Mayor of Biddeford. "You know Biddeford is an old mill town and people used to walk to work. So there's no surplus of parking spots for anyone who works here or shops here."

This will be the city's first parking garage and will be built in two phases.

The permit seeking process could take up to six months.