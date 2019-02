PORTLAND, Maine — Laura Freid is the president of the Maine College of Art. On Sunday night, she, along with millions across the globe, watched the 91st Academy Awards.

Overall, she liked what she saw.

"They’re all stories about current contemporary issues with social justice undertones, which I was happy to see. There were great, entertaining, funny movies, but also with deep impact," Freid said.

Her favorite movie of the night?

"Spiderman! I really just loved that. I saw it kind of by accident, and I was jumping out of my seat when it won," Freid said.

The movie broke barriers for re-imagining and diversifying an age old tale. It made Peter Ramsay the first black director to clinch an Oscar for animation.

"We teach animation and game art. And the amount of work and energy that goes into those films can’t be underestimated," Fried said.

Black Panther nabbed three Oscars: one for best original score, best production design, and best costume design.

"I noted her talking about how important materials are, and of course we have a fashion textiles department here and people just underestimate the power of a single thread," Freid said.

The biggest winner of the night?

Green Book.

The film chronicles the real-life friendship between a black piano virtuoso and the white man he hired to drive him through the 60’s South.

It’s a story that resonated with Laura.

"Prior to becoming the president of the Maine College of Art, I was on the road with Yo-Yo Ma and 30 musicians, and so I really had a firsthand knowledge of what being on the road means, and you really appreciate hospitality when you’re in another country and you can really feel xenophobia and racism," Freid said.

What really stole the spotlight Sunday night, however, were the speeches. From Spike Lee to Remi Malek and Olivia Coleman, Freid says there’s something to learn from what they all had to say.

"I think it’s really important for parents to listen to the speeches -- almost everyone who spoke about having someone to believe in them and when you are talented as an artist, singer, a dancer, a painter, you need people who root for you and give you all that they can, so that you can really discipline your imagination and take your art to the next level."

Another noteworthy highlight from this year's Oscars: Alfonso Cuaron winning best director for Roma. Latino directors have won that award five times in the past six years.

And of course—Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Enough said.