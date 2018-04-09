Old Orchard Beach (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- There has long been a want and a need for a skate park in Old Orchard Beach, back in 2015 one was built and it is so popular, plans are to expand it in time for the summer of 2019.

"Me and my friends grew up and wanted a park so badly we talked about it every day after school, all we wanted was a skate park, and now that this place has been built, there's been a whole new generation of younger kids who are learning to skate" said Ian Junkins who went to OOB high school.

Skater Eric Santos added "You're a part of a community when you skateboard.. It's a unifier.. You can meet someone you never met before and when you meet you can relate on a different level and look at the world in a different way"

There will be a big event held at the park on September 22nd, to learn more about that, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/287957061799824/

