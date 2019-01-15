ALFRED, Maine — Some of Maine's food pantries are seeing more people coming to get food following the country's longest partial government shutdown.

The York County Shelter Program's Food Pantry serves 3,000 people every month, but staff say more people started showing up since the shutdown.

The agency also reached out to Coast Guard families, many of whom live in the Seacoast area, and would normally get paid Tuesday, but did not.

Now, shelter staff and volunteers say families are having to decide between paying bills, including heat, and putting food on the table.

"January, February, and March in Maine is tough already on us. If we can reach out and let people know right now: don't let the ripple effect affect you in March," said Scott Davis, food pantry director at YCSP in Alfred.

Governor Janet Mills said people in Maine who rely on SNAP benefits would receive their February allotment on January 17.

However, she advised people to budget wisely, because people will not receive another allotment in February. Her office estimates nearly 180,000 Mainers would be affected if the shutdown continues past Feburary.

More than 61% of Maine’s SNAP participants are in families with children and almost 49% are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities, according to the Governor's office.

"Once the SNAP benefits run out, our doors are open. We're welcome -- we're well stocked," said Mike Oullette, the food pantry coordinator, who used to use the YCSP services himself. "I'm a big believer in paying it forward. Once I've gone through those hard times and overcome them, now it's time to pay it back."

The pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. It is located at 5 Swett's Bridge Road in Alfred.