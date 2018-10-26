(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Day One program has been around for more than 4 decades. The youth serving organization provides substance abuse and mental health counseling for youths and their families. They have outpatient services, work in correctional facilities and offer the only residential treatment in the state for treating substance use disorders with a total of 27 beds spread over three locations.

Gage Cundiff has been battling a drug addiction for years and the now 19-year old has been in and out of the Day One program.. He is getting close to getting out which at one point he wasn't sure would be an option.

"If there's no day one, I don't know if I would be here honestly, I was 100 pounds soaking wet, I didn't have anyone, I didn't know anyone, I didn't want anyone, without this place, I don't think I would be here at all" said Cundiff.

Residential program director Joanne Grant added "Our hope is, by being in this really warm, safe environment, there's consistency, there's structure, there's people caring about you and teaching you to care about yourself, that the motivation turns inward so that they will leave here and make better choices. If it's one or two kiddos that leave and have a real chance at turning their life around, it's worth it. It's the best feeling in the world"

The program serves kids boys and girls between 14 and 20 years old who in a lot of cases, have nowhere else to turn.

