BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For 49 years Fiber Material Incorporated has been machining high-tech parts for the Department of Defense, every branch of the military and NASA. The aerospace manufacturing company is located in Biddeford and they gave NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon a tour of some of the facilities.

“Our components go to solid rocket motors, which then go into defense missiles, interceptor missiles and ICBMs," said Dan Godbout, the Director of Sales, Contracts and Program Management at FMI. "We also sell heat shields to NASA and other primes that are building vehicles for NASA that are supporting space science.”

The heat shield technology was used during the Curiosity Mars rover landing, Stardust comet sample mission, the Osiris-Rex mission and FMI is currently supporting the Orion and Mars 2020 missions.

"What's unique about FMI is that we do everything here from concept design, to production so we need a ride range of talent to add to the team," said Erin Cunningham, the Human Resources Generalist at FMI. "We hear a lot of people say they take a lot of pride in supporting the U.S.”

FMI is now hiring about 60 positions. The lobby is open during business hours to fill-out an electronic application or you can learn more at its career site.

© NEWS CENTER Maine