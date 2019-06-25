MANCHESTER, N.H. — Less than 48 hours after last week's deadly motorcycle crash, a fellow New Hampshire rider and veteran knew he had to do something to help.

What Steve Allison didn't expect though, was the support of dozens of motorcycle groups and hundreds of people from across New England.

He and a friend are planning a memorial ride called Ride for the Fallen 7. It's scheduled for Saturday, July 6th. Motorcycle riders and groups, including some from Maine, will all meet in Laconia, N.H. and ride to Randolph, N.H. by a police escort, which is the site of last week's crash.

"You never know when something so close to home is going to happen," said Allison. "The only thing you can do is you got to look forward you can see what you can do to help. Try to lessen the pain. There's no way to ever remove the pain but you can help lessen it and show that you care."

So far, Allison says the response has been "enormous."

The ride is free but donations will be accepted to support Marine JarHeads MC.