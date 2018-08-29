BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A midcoast hospital in Brunswick is offering suboxone in its emergency department to patients suffering from substance use disorder.

Mid Coast Hospital is the first hospital in Maine, and one of just a handful in the country, to implement access to the drug within its ER.

The approach is called ED/ARC (Addiction Resource Center). Mid Coast Hospital has an ARC as part of its network of health care providers, helping people navigate the journey of recovery from substance use.

The hospital said doctors will have a screening process.

“Combined addiction and mental health treatment with FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder has shown a significant increase in patient access and improved outcomes,” said Leah Bauer, MD, of Mid Coast Hospital Addiction Resource Center. “Medications stop withdrawal and relieve cravings so patients can have the best chance of engaging in successful treatment.”

