(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Max Littlefield from Saco is battling cancer for the 2nd time in his short life. Max, who will be 3 in December, finished cancer treatments in March of 2018. Last June, routine follow up scans showed 3 new tumors. A new treatment plan was put in place last month.

"As hard as it is to be back with everyone, it's amazing to be back with everyone because I feel like they know us and know Max so well, that the treatment and care that he receives is really unparalleled" said Max's mother Sarah.

This Sunday is the Maine Marathon, Sarah has put together a team to raise money and awareness for the Maine Children's Cancer Program and her team has 22 members.

"Honestly I thought a few people may sign up this year since it's the 2nd year we have done it, I was pleasantly surprised that 21 people decided to join our team... Filled with a lot of gratitude for sure"

To learn more about Max including how you can help, click here:

https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/care-for-maxwell-littlefield

