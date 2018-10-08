LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Marijuana 101: is a college campus the place to learn about cannabis? Ask one professor at the University of Southern Maine and he'll say, "yes."

More voters are giving weed the green light on the state level. It's still, of course, against federal law.

So Ike Levine says, it's about time students get to the root of this deeply divided issue. He says a huge part of his new course at the University of Southern Maine will be to separate facts from feelings.

“There’s a lot of advocates out there, there’s a lot of zealots out there, there’s a lot of passion out there,” he said.

Marijuana: Hope, Hype, Hemp and High is an elective students can enroll in this fall semester at the school's Lewiston campus.

On the syllabus: it's history, chemistry, and the laws and research surrounding weed. No cannabis will be brought on campus, keeping with federal law.

