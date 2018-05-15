(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Monday to allow individual states to decide whether or not to allow gambling on sports. That revoked a federal ban on sports gambling which dated back to 1992. That could result in a financial home run for many Mainers.

Alec Altman owns Bingas Stadium and while he doesn't think sports betting would drastically change his bottom line, he does feel it would be another reason for people to walk through his doors.

"As a business that caters to sports fans, I would certainly want to offer customers one other choice in whatever the playing field turns out to be"

Meanwhile, State Senator Bill Diamond says he was surprised the supreme court vote was so one sided but cautions that before people start counting dollar signs, a lot of work needs to be done.

"Great opportunity but let's look at it carefully and not rush to the end line.. There will be several pieces of legislation in January to deal with this and allow the state of Maine to participate"

While legal sports betting would certainly boost the sports-bar businesses in our state, others would likely benefit as well, like the horse racing industry.

The state of New Jersey which was the plaintiff pushing for the Supreme Court to revoke the old law is ready to go. Monmouth Park is targeting Monday, May 28th, Memorial Day, as the day to open the William Hill Sports Book and begin accepting wagers on any and all sports offered.

