Portland (NEWS CENTER Maine) – For most running 10 miles seems like a daunting task, imagine running twenty-four times that. Now imagine running that distance through the dry desolate deserts, and rocky mountain ranges of Moab, Utah.

Kaylo Littlejohn is a 21-year-old engineering student who went to Camden Hills High School and is now at Columbia University who will be attempting to run 238.3 consecutive miles through the deserts, canyons, and mountain ranges of Moab, Utah for the benefit of FNE International, a Boston based nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate sustainable projects with regard to health, housing, and education in Nicaragua, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. As the longest trail race in the United States, this event consists of 3-4 days of continuous running and a total elevation gain of 29,467’, which is greater than the height of Mount Everest. Kaylo’s run will specifically benefit children and families without access to adequate food and shelter in rural Nicaragua.

"We have it pretty good here in America. We have a lot of things given to us and a lot of us tend to take it for granted and I felt like we all have our problems, but people have a lot more than we do, so I can give back by doing this race, it's worth my time" said Kaylo.

To learn more about Kaylo and his cause, click here: https://fneinternational.org/kaylo-littlejohn-moab-240-race/

© 2018 WCSH-TV