(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- What a treat it was for me to meet Louis Gerry. The soon-to-be five year old was born far too early. At 25 weeks and 6 days to be exact. He only weighed 2lbs 3 oz, and was 13 inches long. Because of his early arrival, Louis was born with hydrocephalus, spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Sanford Junior High School chose Louis to be the beneficiary of it's 'pay it forward program'. One month of fundraising led to thousands of dollars and some life changing gifts for Louis.... He received an I-Pad, an upsee which allows him to walk with an adult, a go-to seat so he can sit on a regular chair, or a swing as well as other gifts..

His mother Angie was overcomer with emotion. "It was very overwhelming, I cried, everybody did, it was awesome. It's good to see that other people love their child as much as you do"

Thanks to the generosity of others, Louis' got to play tee-ball, he was able to swing on a swingset, and can now do a lot of things that most 5 year old boys can do. He kept blowing kisses while I was there and every time he was doing something he liked, he would reply with a loud 'yep'.

When I left, my cheeks hurt from smiling so much. It was a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours with a wonderful little boy and his family.

© 2018 WCSH-TV