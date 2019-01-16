LISBON, Maine — Pat Poulin spent more than 4 decades as a nurse. The 69 year old grandmother of 6 was looking for a project when she retired and found 'Pencils of Promise'. An organization that provides schools in parts of the world where they are desperately needed.

About 5 years ago, Pat decided she would raise 25-thousand dollars for a new school in Ghana and she raised the funds by collecting cans and bottles.

"I went dumpster diving, I'm not proud.. I went dumpster diving in Old Orchard, you should see all of the cans and bottles they have there." said Poulin.

It took 2 1/2 years to collect enough bottles and cans but she came up with the money. Pat wasn't done there. After the school was built she raised $3300 for a fresh water well in India and her current project is to raise $22,000 for an orphanage.



"Why was I born in Maine and I have all of these luxuries and someone was born in India with nothing, there's an imbalance there, you have to do something" said Poulin.