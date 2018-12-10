(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Mainer was among the exclusive guest list at Friday's royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is ninth in line to the British throne.

A Portland writer and life coach connected with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, through her work. Together they co-authored a children's book, due out in a few months.

Over time Dr. Olivia Audrey got to know other members of the royal family, and the rest is history.

“Growing up in a small town in Maine, literally population of 200 in the winter, did I ever think that my life would expand and grow in the way that it has? Probably not but I always knew that my heart was my strongest inner guidance," said Dr. Audrey. "And by listening to that I know it sounds so cliché it’s literally brought me to England to the most amazing experiences and the most amazing people that surround me.”

Dr. Audrey focuses on helping people, mostly women, who are going through a time of transition, whether they were recently divorced or are battling an illness.

