After enduring heavy storms at sea, the Spirit of Bermuda has arrived in Portland, Maine.

Eight teenagers from Maine crewed the ship with eight teenagers from Bermuda. They flew to the British island territory on June 24th and set sail for Maine on June 29th.

The Spirit of Bermuda is a replica of a Bermuda-rigged ballyhoo schooner and is used as a sail training vessel in Hamilton, Bermuda. The ship was built in Maine and launched in Rockport in 2006.

While it's in Portland, the ship will be open for free tours this weekend, July 6th and 7th. It's docked along Maine Wharf.