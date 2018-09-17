SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- When Mainers are deployed to serve our country, they often leave family behind. And to help those families, during what can be a difficult time, there's the Family Readiness Group. One veteran and South Portland police officer is showing his gratitude for the program by going the distance, showing his appreciation is so great that it spans the entire state.

For South Portland police officer Brian McCarthy, there was a big welcome home Monday at Bug Light Park, from his brothers in blue. It's a popular place to bike, but very few, if any, arrive from where he started.

His family and colleagues happy to have him home, after biking 360 miles from Houlton.

"I just wanted to do something to give back," said McCarthy. "Because they've done a lot for me and my family and soldiers."

The army veteran wanted to raise money for the Family Readiness Group which is associated with the Waterville branch of the Maine Army National Guard, the 488th.

"It's a great group of folks," said McCarthy. "They support our soldiers during times of war and times of peace, their primary mission is to keep family members apprised of what's going on with their deployed soldiers."

So with a helmet, some camping supplies, and reflectors, McCarthy grabbed his 20 year old bike and hit the road for The Guardian Ride. After a successful GoFundMe effort and nearly week-long journey, he's home, having raised more than $1,500.

"I'm really thankful to the people who helped me out along the way," he said. "People that opened up their homes, fed me, kept me supplied and kept my bike going. Really thankful for all my friends and the great folks across the state."

"When Brian was deployed three years ago I was part of the receiving end of the FRGs, so it's a big deal," said Kristin McCarthy. "So thank you!"

It's not the first time Kristin McCarthy has waited for her husband's return, not knowing how long he'd be gone.

"I'm not going to lie I was worried about a trip like this," she said. "Route 1, busy busy...It's great to have him back. Safe and sound."

And after this homecoming, she's leaving the laundry up to him.

"And we're driving home with the windows down," she said.

"I'm not getting on that bike again for a while," he said.

