AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Facebook Marketplace is an option whether you're looking to clear some clutter for a little cash or you're looking to score a deal on a piece of furniture, a TV, or something in between. But one mother has a warning for Mainers who shop on Facebook Marketplace. A loophole she says she discovered, when she tried to purchase a backpack for her daughter.

"My daughter was very disappointed," said Melissa Rhoten, a mother to two teenage daughters. She uses Facebook Marketplace to shop and hasn't had an issues. That was until her daughter used the site for some back to school shopping.

"The post was a backpack that she absolutely fell in love with," she said.

Her daughter reached out to the seller through Facebook messenger who listed the $40 Vera Bradley backpack in South Berwick, two hours away from Rhoten. They arranged to have the seller ship the backpack and Rhoten agreed to cover the cost.

The seller asked them to pay through PayPal Friends and Family, to avoid an extra fee.

"I've used PayPal in the past," said Rhoten. "I've not had an issue with PayPal."

Two weeks went by and the backpack was never showed up.

"We tried to make contact with her, through my daughter's account which was the original account we contacted her with and there was no response," said Rhoten. "So by chance I said lets look and see if the item is still listed. It was."

We looked and yes, it is still listed. She contacted PayPal, but it wasn't much help.

According to PayPal's Purchase Protection Program: Payments sent using PayPal's friends and family functionality are not covered.

In all Rhoten lost $50.

"We Mainers take people at their word," said Attorney General, Janet Mills. "We trust them for their word we trust they are telling the truth. But honestly, it isn't always the case."

Mills says her office has received complaints regarding this type of scam.

Advice for anyone buying or selling online:

See the item before you buy it.

Arrange to meet the buyer or seller at a safe location. Many police department parking lots offer that space as an option.

If you believe you've been deceived, you can file a complaint with the AG's office.

Rhoten says she learned the hard way and wants others to know about the loophole.

"If you are going to make an online purchase do not do it through Friends and Family unless they are friends and family," she said.

You can report someone on Faceboook marketplace. Click here for more information.

