(NEWS CENTER)-- Kristina Grabarz went to college and then got her masters in biology. She worked for almost 7 years at Idexx in the in the micro-biology lab doing research and development. After having her second son, Kristina wanted something to do which utilized her creativity so she took up sewing and making clothes for her kids.

"I had people who would ask for them or I would make them as gifts and people said, oh, these are awesome you should start to sell them" said Grabarz.

Once her two children are in school full time. the plan is to help this baby business grow. To learn more about Two Little Beans & Co. click here: https://twolittlebeansco.com/

