(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Both Josh Perry-Hall and his mother Diane have beaten cancer. Josh was diagnosed when he was just 15 years old. The now 22-year old has been 'cancer free' for 6 years. Diane was diagnosed just 2 months after Josh graduated from Windham High School. She is approaching 3 years being 'cancer free'.

Josh and his mom will be taking part in a fundraiser on Sunday as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It will be held at Ri Ra Irish Pub & Restaurant in Portland in conjunction with the St. Baldrick's Foundation. It's a head shaving event put on by the Maine Firefighters Combating Childhood Cancer.

With the goal to raise $15,000, 13 local volunteers are expected to go bald at the event to support the best research to give kids more treatment options. The event will start at 11am and finish at 7pm. It will be at 72 Commercial Street in Portland.

