Lewiston (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- David Turcotte is a true blue Red Sox fan and has been since he can remember. He says he watches almost every game. Back in the day he was a baseball player himself, but he threw his last pitch back in 1984. David started suffering lower body spasms and after a few years of testing, and while he was a student at U-Maine, one of the school doctors told him his symptoms pointed to multiple sclerosis.

"I looked up multiple sclerosis, everything I read was everything I was going through. It devastated me. I just went crying around campus, and I am not one that cries" recalls David.

He and his high school classmate Dan Cunliffe have stayed close since they graduated from Edward Little. A few months ago, Dan saw that one of the offered rewards from his credit card company was a chance to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park, so Dan grabbed it, for Dave.

"He doesn't get to do a lot of things and he's a huge Sox fan and a great guy.. His opportunities are few and far between and I knew he'd enjoy it" Cunliffe said.

David will throw out the first pitch from Fenway on Friday night when the Sox host the Twins.

